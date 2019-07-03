WATCH: Young Offaly traveller group win national award for incredible anti-smoking video

Young people from the Offaly Traveller Movement in Tullamore have been named the winners of the junior category in the Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards.

This year’s awards attracted a record number of entries from youth groups across Ireland but the Offaly Traveller Movement's video struck a chord with judges and the voting public.

The group's film encourages young people to be smoke-free and paints a stark comparison of life with and without the life-threatening and expensive habit.

You can see their winning video below:

Sarah Chadwick, Cancer Prevention Officer at the Irish Cancer Society said: “We are absolutely delighted with the entry from Offaly this year, and with all that the young people have achieved. They have educated themselves about smoking, learned new skills and worked together to create a smoking prevention film that will inform and inspire young people across Ireland and beyond.”

“Groups like Offaly Traveller Movement are leading the way in the movement towards a tobacco-free Ireland and in doing so, improving the health of their local communities,” Chadwick concluded.