Weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for tomorrow for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a good deal of cloud around at first on Sunday with a little showery rain in places.

However it will brighten up later in the afternoon with sunny spells and just a few well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh West to Southwesterly breezes but winds strong along Northern and Western coasts.

Sunday night will bring scattered showers in the north; mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Monday is for sunny spells and isolated showers in light northwest winds. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees. Mainly dry overnight with light breezes. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.