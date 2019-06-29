Man dies after light aircraft crash in the South East

A man has died in a light aircraft crash in South Kilkenny, it has been reported.

It is understood that the father of three was killed in Co Kilkenny close to Gowran village as a result of a crash on Friday evening, June 28. It was initially reported he was seriously injured.

The accident reportedly occurred around 9pm at an area known as Gowran Cross when the glider he was piloting crashed near his home.

An Air Accident Investigations Unit has been sent to the scene.

An investigation continues into the deaths of two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash near Athy in Co Kildare on June 14.

Two men, one in his 70s and a second in his 50s, were pronounced dead after that crash.