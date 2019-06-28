Who is looking for planning permission in Offaly this week

There have been a number of applications lodged with Offaly County Council for houses across the county in the past seven days,

Wayne Mulligan and Lynda Clear are seeking permission to build a single storey dwelling house, secondary waste water treatment system, polishing filter and all associated site works and services at Ballycue, Geashill, Co Offaly.

Michael Duffy is seeking permission for the construction of a dwelling house, detached domestic garage, installation of a wastewater treatment system, percolation area, new site entrance and all associated site works at Lecarrow, Shannonbridge, Co Offaly.

Anthony Burke is seeking permission to construct a single storey dwelling house, detached garage, installation of a septic tank/percolation area and any associated site works at Ballyburly , Rhode, Co Offaly.

Kevin Connolly and Leah Bergin are seeking permission for the construction of a dwelling house, detached domestic garage, installation of septic tank and percolation area, new site entrance and all associated site works at Ballywilliam, The Leap , Roscrea, Co Offaly.

Michael Kilcommons is seeking permission for alterations and extensions to side and rear of an existing private dwelling; alterations with part demolition and extension to existing detached garage at Creggan and Glosterboy Townland, Cloghan, Co Offaly while the Committee of Derry Rovers Football Club is seeking permission for the construction of a single storey extension to the existing changing rooms and any associated works at School Lane, Castleview Park, Edenderry, Co Offaly.