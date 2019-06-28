Factory expansion years in the pipeline to create 200 jobs in Offaly

The expansion of an existing abattoir near Banagher will create over 200 jobs if it is given the planning go-ahead by Offaly County Council.

The expansion, which has the potential to deliver 200 long-term jobs in Offaly has been in the pipeline for over a year.

The company, Banagher Chilling Ltd, is now taking an application to Offaly County Council after more than a year of discussions with local stakeholders.

The application also provides for the building of ancillary facilities which will enable the slaughtering and processing of beef cattle for the Chinese market primarily

Having consulted with key stakeholders on the planning application for over a year, Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has welcomed the application made by Banagher Chilling Ltd to expand an existing abattoir between Cloghan and Banagher.

Deputy Cowen has been liaising with personnel from the company, while he says his brother and former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has also been involved with discussions in that time.

"We've been in contact since they first indicated to us their interest in exploring the possibility of developing the existing abattoir after acquiring adjacent lands at Boheradurrow," Barry said.

“The preparation of all necessary documentation has been ongoing during the course of the past year and is the subject of a proposed investment by Chinese partners in addition to the promoters themselves."

“It is now a matter for the Planning Authority in Offaly County Council to independently process the application that has been submitted in the standard way."

“I welcome the significant economic benefit that this proposed development can bring to the West Offaly area in terms of its construction and subsequent employment opportunities at the meat plant, subject to a successful outcome for the planning permission application."

“The need to identify alternative employment opportunities in the area given the transition taking place in Bord na Mona and the ESB is a pressing one," Deputy Cowen said.

“I trust that this application can proceed within the statutory period set out in legislation, given the detailed pre-planning contacts that have already taken place in an effort to address all necessary aspects of the planning requirements for a project of this nature."

“I understand it is the intention of the promoters to bring the details of the planning project to the attention of the local area during the course of the planning process itself for the purpose of explaining to locals the nature of the proposal they are now submitting to the County Council Planning Department. I welcome this engagement."

“I and our County Councillors representing the area, Eamon Dooley and Peter Ormond, will be closely monitoring the application as it is being processed by the County Council and look forward to a successful outcome,” he concluded.