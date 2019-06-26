Offaly artist to unveil stunning new exhibition in Tullamore

Edenderry artist Willie Redmond is set to unveil his new exhibition, Fifty Rounds Odd, for the month of July at Aras an Chontae, Tullamore, Co Offaly.



The show is round paintings based on inland waterways from canals, bog pools and ditches.

The artist spent his childhood fishing and walking these midland waters and that relationship is the constant master and source.

The paintings create a sense of walking and watching, journey and observation.

Highly detailed with draughtsmanship and composition to the fore, mood and seasons expressed, and thesky reflected on the water through diverse plant-life.

Depth is created through layers that change with light.

Willie has worked in Government Art collections from the Department of Environment to the Department of the Attorney

General.

His work is also in various hotel collections from the Sheraton, Athlone to the Great Southern Hotel group.

www.willieredmond.com.