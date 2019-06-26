'This is what dreams are made of' - Offaly boxer reacts to winning European medal

Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh has reacted with delight having secured at least a bronze medal at the European Games in Minsk this afternoon.

Grainne's victory brought the total of guaranteed medals for the Irish boxing team to five, following in the footsteps of Michaela Walsh.

Grainne was also in dazzling form as she stormed home to a unanimous quarter-final win this afternoon, with victory over European Champion, Elina Gustafsson of Finland.

Grainne dominated from the off, taking complete control of the opening round and not allowing Gustafsson to settle.

A stronger second round from Gustafsson did not deter Walsh as she kept her cool and delivered a polished performance, landing some key blows to see her home to glory.

“This is what dreams are made of,” the thrilled Tullamore woman said afterwards.

“I’m actually a bit emotional, it’s a great achievement and I’m just delighted with myself. I felt my technique and my speed would be enough to beat her, I had to bite down hard – that’s two tough fights now in three days but the job is only half done now, I’m fully focused to go the full way," she added.

Walsh will have a chance to better her guaranteed bronze medal when she steps into the ring in semi-final action later this week.

Her good friend Kellie Harrington will take to the ring at 5pm Irish time this evening where she faces off against Irma Testa of Italy in the women’s lightweight quarter-final, while Aoife O’Rourke faces off against GB’s Lauren Price in the women’s middleweight quarter-final at 5.45pm (Irish time).