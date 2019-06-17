Offaly man told he's 'lucky' by judge after committing traffic offence

A man was disqualified from driving at Naas District Court last Thursday, June 13, after he was charged with driving without due care and attention.

Evidence was heard that on December 19, 2017, Rimeikis Deividas of 30 Hophill Grove, Tullamore, Offaly, drove behind another vehicle very close and at speed.

The incident, referred to by prosecuting Sgt Brian Jacob as “tailgating,” occurred at Mayfield on the M7 Motorway.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the weather was good on the day.

The speed limit in the area is 120kph.

“He’s lucky he’s not being charged with dangerous driving,” Judge Desmond Zaidan said.

He disqualified Mr Deividas for six months and fined him €600.

There was no appearance of or on behalf of the defendant in court last Thursday.