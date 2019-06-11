UPDATE: Five injured in rush-hour road crash in Offaly

Five people have sustained injuries in a crash just outside Tullamore today, Tuesday, June 11.

The two-car crash happened on the Tullamore to Portarlington road just before 4pm close to the Ballina crossroads and the turn for Edenderry.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed between Tullamore and Geashill.

The five people injured are all said to be in a 'stable' condition.

One woman was taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries while one child was taken to Crumlin Hospital in Dublin 'as a precaution'

Their injuries are also described as non-life-threatening. The other three people, including another child, have also been taken to Tullamore Hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed this evening.