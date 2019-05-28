Tullamore shop's cheese and onion milkshake divides opinion
A Tullamore grocery store has caused ructions online after unveiling their 'newest invention,' a Tayto cheese & onion milkshake.
O'Connor's Grocery at Marian Place is renowned for its milkshakes and ice-creams, finding recent hits with loop the loop and brunch flavoured swirls.
Their latest is dividing opinion, with one commenter describing it as "chronic" with others saying they'd happily give it a go.
The store itself says, "It's actually delicious. Call in-store and try one for yourself."
So confident in their creation, they've opened a competition to win one of the unusual treats with a like and share post on their Facebook page.
The winner will be announced on Friday.
