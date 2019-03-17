Motorists urged to drive with caution after series of motorway collisions across the country

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution on motorways across the country today following a series of accidents.

Hail showers and heavy showers are believed to the cause of many of the collisions.

The M6 motorway is currently is closed in both directions between J3 Rochfortbridge and J5 Tullamore, A hail shower has reportedly caused slippery road conditions in the area so extra caution is needed. READ MORE HERE

The AA is reporting that there have been two collisions on the M6 in Galway, one eastbound between J16 Loughrea and J17 Athenry, and the other westbound between J16 and J15 Ballinasloe West.

The AA is also reporting two collisions on the M9 between J3 Athy and J4 Castledermot – one northbound and one southbound. There has reportedly been a hail shower on this stretch so extreme caution is needed.