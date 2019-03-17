Motorway closed after series of accidents near Tullamore exit

The M6 motorway is currently is closed in both directions between J3 Rochfortbridge and J5 Tullamore,

There are reports of several collisions on either side of the motorway including one involving a number of vehicles at the off ramp for Tullamore near Kilbeggan

Emergency services are attending scenes of the accidents.

Traffic is being diverted via the N52, the old Kilbeggan to Rochfortbridge Road.

A hail shower has reportedly caused slippery road conditions in the area so extra caution is needed.