Offaly girl wins two awards at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

An Offaly teenager studying in Tipperary picked up two prestigious awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS last week.

Roisin O’Connor, who hails from Birr, but studies as a boarder at Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, won the awards for her project, entitled, "To determine if the current RSE course adequately prepares young people for changing health and social issues in Ireland."

Firstly, the Offaly student took first place in the Senior Individual Social and Behavioural category, having massively impressed the judges earlier in the week.

Roisin, who completed her Junior Certificate at St Brendan’s Community School in Birr, was among the winners again when she received the hugely sought after Fr Tom Bourke Bursary.

The bursary is presented annually to the "Best Communicator" at the exhibition, which has been running for 55 years.