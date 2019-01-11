Offaly student wins two Awards at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

An Offaly student has won two Awards at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Colaiste Choilm student Ronan Walsh picked up a Highly Commended and a Display Award in the Intermediate Category. Ronan was competing in the Technology Section and his project was entitled, 'BeatTheDrought - A smart, staged, domestic greywater eco-treatment system'.

A total of five projects from three Offaly schools were showcased by students at the 2019 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS this week.

The Offaly schools represented were Tullamore College and Colaiste Choilm with two projects each and St. Brendan's College in Birr with one project.

The Offaly projects ranged from an investigation into the levels of hidden aldehydes and ketones in e-cigarette liquid when heated from Tullamore College; society's changing attitudes towards vegetarianism, and the environmental impact of consuming less meat from St. Brendan's in Birr; and the effect of compostable single-use coffee cups on compost formation as an indication of their impact on our environment from Tullamore College.

An unusual Colaiste Choilm Tullamore project consisted of a study of common behaviour in internet memes and organisms. This project studies the similarities in behaviour of biological organisms and internet memes, investigating what causes the growth, spread and death of a meme, popular humorous and often captioned images spread across the internet.

The overall winner of the 55th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) is Adam Kelly, aged 17, a 5th year student from Skerries Community College, in Dublin. He has taken home the top prize for his project entitled “Optimizing The Simulation Of General Quantum Circuits“. The coveted prize was presented to the winner this evening in the BT Arena by Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh. Adam presented his project in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences section in the Senior category.

Adam’s award includes the prize of €7,500 and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy. In addition, Adam will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, taking place in Bulgaria in September 2019.