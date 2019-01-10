This is your chance to put Offaly on the National Heritage map

Offaly people are being invited to put Offaly on the National Heritage map through a new public consultation.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht are preparing a new National Heritage Plan and they are actively seeking submissions.

Every submission is important in letting the Department know the extent of interest in heritage and what is needed.

"Many people have contributed ideas to the Offaly Heritage Plans but some matters have a national remit and I would urge you to make your views known to the Department," Amanda Pedlow, Offaly Heritage Officer, said.

"The important thing is to take a small amount of time and let the Department know your experience and views."

The deadline is February 28.

You can contribute at www.chg.gov.ie/heritage/heritageireland2030/