Offaly woman changes her life with incredible 10-stone weight loss

Barbara Devine from Clara has changed her life forever an incredible life-changing 10-stone weight loss journey.

Chosen as Clara Slimming World's 'Woman of the Year' for 2018, Barbara was last year selected to represent the group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2018 competition.

More than half of all women in the UK and Ireland (58%) are overweight and a quarter of women’s weight is so high it risks impacting on their health by increasing their chances of developing a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease

and cancer. Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition recognises the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Barbara who has dropped 8 dress sizes says: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

She joined Slimming World in 2016 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size. “I started to put on weight at 18 years old, I got married and had my four beautiful children, my focus changed and I forgot about myself. I didn’t realise how

big I had gotten. I tried lots of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World, it’s completely different," Barbara explained.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like curry and roast dinners. Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so

much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat. I’ve picked up lots of new healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too."

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though, and the support I’ve received has been amazing."

Barbara lost 10.5 lbs in her first week and was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly. As the weight started to come off, her fitness improved Barbara now loves walking the dog and going to the local fitness classes.

She says: “I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World two and a half years ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group. I remember feeling like there was no hope when it came to my weight, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to."

"I hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at the Clara group. My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can do.”

Sharleen Doyle, who runs the Clara group, says: “I’m so proud of Barbara. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Clara to change their lives in the same way.”

The Clara Slimming World group is held every Monday at 5.30pm & 7.30pm at Clara’s family resource centre. To join or find out more call Sharleen on 086 3911128.