Offaly punter nets €8,000 with incredible €25 betting accumulator

It was a profitable day on Saturday for one intuitive Offaly punter after their Lucky 15 bet and accumulator saw them walk away from their local BoyleSports with an impressive €8,296.82 payout.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €1 Lucky 15, totalling a stake of €15, and a €5 each way accumulator, totalling a stake of €10 on the same four horses at Wolverhampton.

Their selections were; Astrophysics at 11/2 in the 17.45, El Hombre at 9/2 in the 18.15, Yasir at 4/1 in the 18.45 and Michele Strogoff at 11/2 in the 19.15.

The each way accumulator was the most profitable, returning €5,884.79 for their €10 stake.

The Lucky 15 saw an initial return of €2,192.75. As all four selections won their respective races, BoyleSports Lucky 15 10% bonus kicked in seeing an extra €219.81 added to their winnings, bringing their Lucky 15 return up to €2,412.03.

With both bets combined, the Offaly native scooped an incredible €8,296.82 for their €25 stake.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “This Offaly racing punter certainly knew what they were doing by splitting their €25 across what turned out to be two profitable bets, a Lucky 15 and each way accumulator. Initially bagging themselves a fantastic €8,077.54, their windfall was made that bit sweeter when our 10% lucky 15 bonus clicked and saw an extra €219.28 added bringing them up to €8,296.82 just in time for Christmas shopping.”