'Major project' for Offaly secondary school at preliminary planning stage

A 'major project' for a new secondary school in Offaly is at Stage 1 of Architectural planning which entails preliminary examination of site and location suitability and initial sketch scheme.

That's according to the Fine Gael TD for Kildare South, Martin Heydon. The Kildare South constituency will include Portarlington at the next General Election.

Deputy Heydon visited Coláiste Íosagáin last week and met with pupils, staff and parents.

He commented, "last week I raised a parliamentary question with my colleague, Joe McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills to ask him his plans to provide an extension or additional school places at Colaiste Iosagain, Portarlington. The Minister has informed me that the major project at Colaiste Iosagain is at Stage 1 of Architectural planning which entails preliminary examination of site and location suitability and initial Sketch scheme."

A revised Stage 1 submission, including an up to date cost plan, was requested from the Design Team following an increase in the schedule of accommodation to cater for up to 1200 pupils. That submission is currently being reviewed by the Department of Education and Skills.

Deputy Heydon continued, “the Department will shortly be in contact with the school authorities to update them on the outcome of that review. This project is included on the Department’s six year school building program to commence construction in 2019 – 21. Having met with pupils, staff and parents of Colaiste Iosagain I will continue to push for the redevelopment of the school."