Two Offaly students among recipients of prestigious All Ireland Scholarships

Offaly students Andrea Tesarova and Thomas Britten were among the 125 students from across the island of Ireland awarded a 2018 All Ireland Scholarship last weekend, granting them full academic financial support for the duration of their third level studies by sponsor, JP McManus.

Andrea, from Banagher College, and Thomas, from Killina Presentation Secondary School, were among the winners commended for their achievements at a ceremony in University of Limerick by guest of honour, Limerick Senior Hurling Manager John Kiely. Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD and the Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, Noel Lavery presented the scholarship certificates to the students.

Andrea Tesarova receiving her scholarship

Established in 2008, the scholarships are valued at €6,750 per annum in the Republic of Ireland and £5,500 in Northern Ireland and continue for the duration of the undergraduate programme chosen by each scholarship winner.

Congratulating this year’s recipients, Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said; “The 125 recipients of the All Ireland Scholarship deserve our heartiest congratulations. They are a credit to themselves, their school, their teachers and of course, their families. Their path to success through third level has been made smoother and they can face the challenges that await them with confidence.”

Sponsored by JP McManus, the educational scheme is awarded to a minimum of two high-achieving students from each of the 32 counties. This year, 50% of scholarship recipients in the Republic of Ireland scored 600 points or over in the Leaving Certificate.

Mr McManus said, “To our successful scholars I offer heartiest congratulations. Their hard work and commitment has been rewarded and they will no doubt build on their success and continue to strive for excellence in their ongoing studies and future careers. It was wonderful to be joined by students, distinguished guests, by parents, principals and friends from across Ireland today as we celebrated the success of the young men and women who were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements.”

The programme is administered by the Department of Education & Skills and the Department for the Economy with support from the Department of Education, Northern Ireland. To date, 1,371 students have been awarded an All Ireland Scholarship. Previous Guests of Honour have included Irish Presidents Michael D. Higgins and Mary McAleese, 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and sporting heroes AP McCoy, Paul O’Connell and Martin O’Neill.