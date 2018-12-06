Water mains set to be replaced in Offaly village to improve supply

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, is commencing works to replace ageing water mains prone to frequent bursts in an Offaly village

The programme to replace problematic water mains in Mountbolus is scheduled to commence next week and will involve the replacement of approximately 2500 metres of aged, problematic water mains with high density polyethylene pipes These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water has planned the works in short sections in order to limit impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place over the course of the works. Works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Once complete, the benefits of the project will include a more reliable water supply for all customers on the public water supply in Mountbolus. They will result in reduced leakage on the network. Operational and maintenance costs will also be reduced as the network operation will require less maintenance.

The works will take place in the following areas: Tullamore Road, Clonaslee Road, Gortacur Road, Ard Aoibhinn, Glen Ard

The benefits of the works for customers in Mountbolus will include: A reliable water supply, Reduced Leaks, Improved operation and maintenance

Commenting on the works, Georgina O’Reilly, Regional Lead on the Leakage Reduction Programme said, "the replacement of these ageing water mains in Mountbolus, Co. Offaly will improve security of supply for local residents and businesses alike. Replacing the existing water mains with new modern pipes will provide a long-term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers. As part of it Leakage Reduction Programme works are ongoing to replace ageing mains in Mucklagh, Screggan and Crinkle while similar works have been completed in Rhode and Geashill. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause."

Residents and businesses in the areas of the works have been notified and customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page