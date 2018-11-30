Planning permission sought for glamping site in Offaly
An application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to construct a glamping site in Offaly. The proposed site is on Main Street in Banagher.
The application has been lodged by Gerald Hough and it seeks to build five, four-person glamping cabins to the rear of his property. As part of the application, a pedestrian entrance door will be created through part of the existing dwelling to allow access to the glamping site.
The application states that 12 off-street parking spaces are to be provided to the rear of the existing Super Valu shop opposite the proposed site.
A decision is due on the application before the end of January, 2019.
