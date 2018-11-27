'You're not just a statistic' - Offaly man urges us to open up about mental health in heartfelt video

An Offaly man has taken action to try and stem the tide of suicide in the county and country after growing tired of hearing statistics on social media and the news.

Conor Maher, the man behind the 'Mind Over Maher Fitness Centre' in Clara has decided he "can no longer sit down and do nothing" and is willing to lend "his two cents" to fighting the issue of mental health.

He wants people to open a discussion on the issues surrounding mental health and is running sessions at his centre so people can talk, share their experiences, and meet new people in similar situations.

The sessions are open to everyone and will take place every Tuesday night at 9pm.

You can find out more on Conor's Facebook page here.