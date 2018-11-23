Two Senior Hurling medals and jewellery stolen during burglary in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly have issued an appeal after a quantity of jewellery, including two Club Senior Hurling medals, were taken during a burglary in the county.

The burglary took place in Shinrone on Wednesday, November 21, between 11am and 8pm. During the course of this burglary a quantity of jewellery was stolen including two gold medals, both Tipperary Senior Hurling medals, one for 1975 and one for 1976 with inscription Seán Seosamh Comartuin and year on rear.

Garda Birr are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between those times to come forward. They are also hoping to raise awareness as to the unique medals stolen which were stolen and which are easily identifiable. They are also of great sentimental value to the owner.

Gardai are appealing to anyone that knows anything about this crime or may have information on the property stolen to contact Birr Garda Station or any Garda Station.