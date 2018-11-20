An Bord Pleanala say 'no' to Birr Primary Care Centre

An Bord Pleanala has refused to grant planning permission for a new Primary Care Centre in Birr.

The primary care centre planning issue had come before Offaly County Councillors earlier this year where elected members voted against the development near the site of Birr Rugby Club at Scurragh, Townlands in a material contravention.

On Tuesday, Cllr. John Leahy and RENUA Leader welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanala to refuse planning permission for the new Primary Care Centre in Birr.

"This decision and its findings will now focus the HSE in exploring vacant premises in Birr Town Centre including HSE owned lands and in doing so help reduce the cost to the taxpayer," John remarked.

"I am strongly pro-development but attracting footfall out of the Birr Town Centre was never a viable option and it’s heartening to see An Bord Peanala recognising the potential risk to the businesses of Birr Town," he added.

"However, one of the biggest disasters in planning and infrastructure across rural Ireland has been the creation of ghost towns whose centres have been hollowed out."

"I will resist to the last any attempt to impose the same bad practice like we are experiencing in Tullamore where the majority of business conducted is out in an industrial park, one mile from the Town Centre," Leahy continued.

"Logic and fairness suggest any Primary Care Centre should be placed in the centre of the town which means it is convenient and accessible to all."

"This should particularly be the case for the elderly, young parents and those who use public transport. The current new fad of constructing infrastructure on motorways and miles away from the centre of town is bad social and economic practice," John said.

"Town centre blight is one of the greatest threats to rural Ireland. It damages society, morale and enterprise. Birr is a vibrant historic town which still has a beating heart. We intend to keep it that way," John concluded.