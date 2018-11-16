BREAKING: 'Significant disruption' to train services through Offaly after incident on the line

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

There is significant disruption to train services through Offaly this morning following an incident on the line between Athlone and Clara. 

Irish Rail confirmed that the 9.25am Galway to Heuston train has struck livestock near Athlone and there will be significant disruption as a result.