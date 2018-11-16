BREAKING: 'Significant disruption' to train services through Offaly after incident on the line
BREAKING: 'Significant disruption' to train services through Offaly after incident on the line
'Significant disruption' to train services through Offaly after incident
UPDATE: Trains running again through Offaly but delays continue
There is significant disruption to train services through Offaly this morning following an incident on the line between Athlone and Clara.
Irish Rail confirmed that the 9.25am Galway to Heuston train has struck livestock near Athlone and there will be significant disruption as a result.
Clarification: 09:25 Galway Heuston has struck livestock near Athlone. Expect significant disruption to Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 16, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on