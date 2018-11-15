Healthy fast-food chain Chopped officially coming to Offaly!

Healthy fast-food outlet Chopped has officially announced that it is to open in Tullamore.

OFFALY nice to meet you Tullamore! We can finally announce that we will be chopping soon in the brand new Spar, Arden Road, Tullamore! We couldn't be more excited as our Tullamore chopping stations will be the very first in the midlands #ChoppingSoon #OffalyNiceToMeetYou pic.twitter.com/14TWXrHPrY — Freshly Chopped (@ChoppedIRL) November 15, 2018

The fast-food chain will set up shop in the brand new Spar store on the Arden Road in Tullamore in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made via Twitter and its expected the opening of the popular fast-food option will create around 10 jobs in the locality.

Tullamore becomes the first Midlands location for Chopped.