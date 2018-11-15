Healthy fast-food chain Chopped officially coming to Offaly!

Healthy fast-food outlet Chopped has officially announced that it is to open in Tullamore.

The fast-food chain will set up shop in the brand new Spar store on the Arden Road in Tullamore in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made via Twitter and its expected the opening of the popular fast-food option will create around 10 jobs in the locality. 

Tullamore becomes the first Midlands location for Chopped. 