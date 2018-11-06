Offaly winners aplenty at Underground Cinema Awards

Four Offaly filmmakers and their productions have been honoured at the 9th Annual Underground Cinema Short Film Awards held in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire recently.

First up was Paddy Slattery from Clonbollogue, who received a ‘Special Achievement Award’ which was presented by legendary film director John Boorman, who himself directed The General starring Brendan Gleeson.

Paddy has written and produced a series of short films and has just finished shooting his debut Feature ‘The Broken Laws Of Attraction,' which is due to be released next year.

Also among the winners on the night was ‘The Secret Market,’ directed by Offaly-based filmmakers Gareth Daly and Martina McGlynn. This film picked up three awards for ‘Best Screenplay’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Film’.

‘Kubrick By Candlelight’ directed by first-time director Dave O’Reilly won two awards, ‘Best Comedy’ and ‘Best Costume Design.’ Dave won the Film Offaly Bursary in 2016 and the film was shot in Charleville Castle and other locations around Tullamore. Dave is from London but his parents are both Tullamore. The film was shown on RTE television in October.

Finally, ‘A Timely Gift’ directed Paireac Keane, won two awards, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Degnan Geraghty and ‘Rising Star’ award for Tullamore director Paireac Keane. The film was supported by Offaly County Council under the Arts Act Grant and shot at Belmont Mill and Pallas Lake in County Offaly.