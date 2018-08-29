Offaly Fianna Fail councillors jump the gun to support Sean Gallagher's Presidential bid

The support of Offaly County Council for Sean Gallagher's Presidential bid has all but been secured after a joint statememt from all eight Fianna Fail members.

With 19 councillors on Offaly County Council, Gallagher would only need to get support from ten to secure the council's support for his nomination.

He needs the backing of four county councils to get his name on the ballot paper and looks certain to achieve that mark having announced his intention to run on Wednesday.

It's understood that at least two other councillors, thought to be independents, from Offaly County Council, have given their support to Gallagher who has strong Offaly ties with his mother being from Tullamore. That would bring his total support in Offaly to the required ten councillors.

The Fianna Fail councillors released a statement outlining their support for the businessman and their intention to table a motion as such at a special meeting for presidential hopefuls in front of Offaly County Council on September 10.

Sean Gallagher previously ran for President in 2011 when an infamous tweet read aloud during an RTE debate derailed his campaign, paving the way for Michael D Higgins' election.

It's not clear if other presidential hopefuls, like Gallagher's former Dragon's Den colleague Gavin Duffy, will turn up at the meeting in Tullamore on September 10 given the perceived inevitability of the Fianna Fail motion.