Phil Hogan in Offaly to launch €2.9 million energy project

European Commissioner Phil Hogan will be in Offaly on Wednesday, August 29, to launch the Test Phase of a project to support low carbon energy initiatives and assist with Climate Action efforts

The event will take place at the site of Schwungrad Energie in Rhode on Wednesday morning, marking the culmination of a €2.9 EU Horizon project.

The project received €2.9m EU Horizon 2020 funding. It is coordinated by Irish company, Schwungrad Energie supported Adaptive Balancing Power and Freqcon (Germany) and University of Sheffield.

It was an EirGrid “Demonstration Project” under its Smart Grid Programme. The project employed 40 people in the construction phase and offers very significant export potential on completion.

It will provide integrated flywheel and battery storage technology to deliver highly cost-effective electricity services for national grids in the EU.