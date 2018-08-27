Catholics an 'oppressed minority' since Varadkar took office claims Laois Offaly politician after visit of Pope Francis

Catholics in Ireland have come to feeling like an 'oppressed minority' has co-incided with Leo Varadkar's elevation to Taoiseach according to a Laois Offaly General Election candidate.

Cllr John Leahy, who is also RENUA Ireland leader, called on Leo Varadkar to deliver on a promise to build a new and more mature relationship between the Catholic Church and the Irish State.

"Mr Varadkar’s words are welcome and we hope they are more than words. Since this man took office Catholics have felt like an oppressed minority," said Cllr Leahy.

"Many are now, for the first time since the Penal Days, afraid to disclose their Catholicism to friends and employers. The Phoenix Park mass indicates how deep the roots of faith are. That faith, the faith of the people should be respected.

"There can be no doubt the church has committed grave sins. The Magdalene Laundries, Mother and Baby Homes, industrial schools, illegal adoptions and clerical child abuse are stains on the church that no amount of apologies can erase," he added.

He insisted that the State played its part.

"We should also though be clear that the state colluded in keeping people in dark corners, behind closed doors and cries of help that went unheard.

"And the state, too often still, when it comes to the abuse of citizens and children plays a similar role," he said.

The Offaly county coucillor wen ton to say Leo Varadkar's call for zero tolerance extends to other areas.

"The current attack on the church for historical sins sits ill when coming from the lips of an administration that stands idly by, makes false promises and pretends it does not know about current scandals such as Cervical Check.

"Mr Varadkar is correct in saying there can only be zero tolerance for those who abuse innocent children or who facilitate the abuse.

"But that must apply to everyone and every institution of the state. We are a changing state and a warmer more understanding country. Tolerance however cuts both ways.

"The fundamentalist style rage with which the church is being excised from communities, hospitals and schools has to stop. The church has committed many sins.

"Those who have faith do not only feel excluded and alienated from the Church, they also feel excluded from a state which treats them as the enemy within."

"It’s time Mr Varadkar practised what he preaches and engages in real dialogue with the church and those who remain within the faith.

"Only then can we rebuild a genuine relationship that will allow both the state and church to thrive independently," John concluded," concluded the councillor.