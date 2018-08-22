Offaly households warned off dodgy waste collectors

Speaking this week, Cllr. Martin O Reilly urged locals to use only reputable recognised rubbish collection companies when disposing of their waste material, especially any recycling material.

This comes in the wake of people making contact with the Sinn Féin Councillor over the last period of time about large amounts of rubbish being dumped in the local countryside.

Cllr. O Reilly stated that, "our countryside is our legacy that we leave to our children and it is our responsibility alone that we take the steps necessary to protect it and keep it clean."

"One of the ways that we can do this is to use good and responsible recycling companies when we want to depose of our waste and refuse material- if we can't do so ourselves."

Cllr. O Reilly continued, "while it might be cheaper and easier to use other means of ridding any unwanted waste, this can prove to do more harm than good as this rubbish might end up being dumped on the roadside and around our local scenic countryside."

"The cost that it takes to then address this issue can run very high and the bill will be footed by the local taxpayer. This money and these resources can be put to better use," stressed the young Daingean based Councillor.

"While people mean well, it is always best to use recognised companies that have a good reputation for correct waste disposal and recycling," explained the Councillor.

"If people do see illegal dumping, this then should be reported to the local environment section of the council, so as to limit this activity occurring again," concluded Cllr. O Reilly.