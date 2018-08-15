Offaly's Pat Smullen facing surgery in ongoing cancer battle

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen has revealed that his cancer battle is progressing as he moves on to "the next step” in his recovery.

The nine-time champion jockey is continuing his treatment for a tumour which was found on his pancreas earlier this year. The Rhode man has now completed an intensive bout of chemotherapy.

“Thankfully everything is going according to plan," Pat said this week.

"We’re through the chemotherapy now and on to the next step.That will hopefully be followed by surgery and then hopefully that will be the end of it," he added.

“I’d like to thank everybody again for their support and well wishes. That has been a big factor in me getting on so well and getting this far.”

Pat was in attendance at St. Conleth's Park in Newbridge on Tuesday evening as the Hurling for Cancer event took place. The event saw fellow jockey Davy Russell and trainer Jim Bolger field teams of hurling all-stars in support of a number of cancer charities.

