Offaly TD slams school clothing payment delay as 'unfathomable'

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has hit out at the "unfathomable" delay in processing applications for the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance stating that, “it’s an unnecessary stress on families who are already juggling tight budgets."

Speaking today from Leinster House, Deputy Nolan stated that whilst she accepts the Department of Social Protection is now deploying all available resources to tend to the ‘backlog’ added that, “this function of processing a large volume of applications was entirely foreseeable, and it is unfathomable why the Department did not have a resourced plan in place to manage this wholly predictable seasonal activity”.

Deputy Nolan continued by saying that the delay in paying the Allowance may well see some cash-strapped parents further penalised as budget range uniform sell out across the country.

“School clothing and stationary has been on sale in large retail outlets this year since before the school holidays and these items are keenly priced for low-income families."

"Many have now been unable to avail of these low cost options due to the payment delays and will have no option but to buy more expensive uniforms. The Department has failed to meet its obligations to relieve hardship for low-income families in a timely fashion and there really is no excuse for this shambles to have occured," Nolan added.

"The Dept has at its disposal the data for the number of families potentially eligible for the payment and this Scheme operates every single year at the same time. A large volume of applications in response to a Call is not a ‘backlog’ – this is an issue of inefficient planning and management."

Deputy Nolan concluded by reminding those who have not applied that the Scheme is still open, and she encouraged them to submit an application before September 30 and finished by stating that, "I also wish to remind Asylum Seekers in Direct Provision that whilst they have no entitlement to the payment, they may also apply. Each case will be examined on its merits and at the discretion of an Officer an applicant may receive a payment.”

