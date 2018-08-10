Standing ovation and awards for Offaly film at Wexford Festival

An Offaly film continues to earn huge acclaim around the country having been shot in Offaly last year.

The short film ‘A Timely Gift’, directed by Offaly man Padraic Keane, was previously selected for the First Glance Film Festival in LA earlier this year, but this time it was wowing audiences at the Wexford Film Festival.

The film's young star, Isabel Connolly, won a second award for her performance in the short film. Earlier this year, the nine-year-old won Best Actor at the First Glance Film Festival in Los Angeles for her role in the short twenty-two minute film.

Last weekend, her talent won her another award, this time at the Wexford Film Festival. “We are over the moon for her - this is now her second best actor award but this time she was up against adult actors too and still she won,” her mother Mandy said.

Dave McGlone, Festival Director, told the Leader:“The film played on the last night of Wexford Film Festival and was received extremely well and even received a standing ovation.”

The film is about a woman suffering from amnesia who receives a gift left for her by her grandfather before he died. This gift could be the key to remembering her past. It's lead Degnan Geraghty has also been nominated for multiple awards.

Isabel is a familiar face to Irish audiences as she starred in an Expressway TV commercial in 2016. She and her sister Ruby also appear on billboards in the Dublin Airport departure lounge.

Director Padraic Keane predicts great things for nine-year-old Isabel. “She was brilliant. She’s going to be a future star, I’ve no doubt,” he said.

The cast also includes Jane Walsh (Fay and Janine Hardy (Claire).

Other winners at Wexford came from Dublin, Ohio and Wexford.

