Offaly TD concerned over 'threats to cut' youth mental health services

Independent TD for Offaly, Carol Nolan has expressed concern over the 'threats of cuts' to Youth Adolescent Mental Health Services (YAMHS).

Deputy Nolan stated that the HSE's claim that the number of staff allocated for Young Adult Mental Health Services (YAMHS) in the Midlands, which is deemed to be significantly above the national average of 58% of the Vision for Change Policy, was attempting to play down a mental health crisis affecting many of our young people in Laois and Offaly.

Deputy Nolan went on to say that it is incumbent upon the HSE to protect our young people from risks associated with mental health difficulties such as suicide instead of presenting statistics which are driven from a dysfunctional policy which is not fit for purpose and which is not getting to grips with the mental health crisis.

Deputy Nolan said: "I have dealt with many concerned and upset parents of adolescents and young people who are left helpless because of the current shambolic system which is continuing to fail our young people and which is becoming regressive instead of progressive in tackling a crisis which is continuing to escalate."

"The HSE must step up to the mark in addressing the issues associated with mental health, we are talking about the lives of young people here and it would serve the HSE better to come up with more credible initiatives to curb this crisis which affects thousands of our young people and their families throughout this state," she continued.

"The presentation of figures and statistics to justify short-sighted, unacceptable cuts dressed up as a reconfiguration plan lacks empathy and shows great disconnect."

"If it weren't for the existence of many great organisations such as SOSAD, Jigsaw, Pieta House and Aware in addition to initiatives from our schools and GAA Clubs throughout Laois and Offaly, who are filling the gaping gap for the HSE in terms of supporting young people who experience mental health difficulties, the current mental health crisis would be much worse. The HSE must protect all posts within the YAMHS service at St. Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise," she added.

Deputy Nolan concluded by saying that she was calling on Minister Jim Daly to intervene in this matter to prevent any cuts to posts at St. Fintan's Hospital and said that she would continue to fight for the retention of these posts.