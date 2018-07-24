Major fault leaves 1,700 without electricity in Offaly

1,754 customers are without power in Clara this afternoon after a mjor fault in the area.

A fault occurred at approximately 3pm, leaving the homes and businesses without electricity, although ESB Networks are working on repairs.

They estimate that power will be restored before 4.15pm this afternoon.



"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," the ESB have said.

