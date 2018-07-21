Offaly Gardai issue warning over lottery scam

Offaly gardai have issued a warnimg after a number of people were targeted by a llttery scam.

Gardai told the Offaly Express that letters are being received by residents in the Birr area informing them that they have won the lottery in Spain.

The fraudsters are then looking for bank details to transfer money.

Gardai say letters like this are always a scam and suggest that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

MORE TO READ: Winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Edenderry