Winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Edenderry

A lucky EuroMillions player in Edenderry is €500,000 richer this morning after winning the EuroMilions Plus top prize last night.

This winner bought the golden ticket in Edenderry and is the 17th EuroMillions Plus winner in Ireland so far in 2018.

The winning numbers were: 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36. The Quick Pick ticket was sold in Mangan’s Filling Station on the Dublin Road, Edenderry in Co. Offaly

There was no winner of the € 27,914,266 EuroMillions jackpot so it rolls over to a whopping €35 million for next Tuesday’s draw.

Store owner of Mangan’s Filling Station, Ciaran Mangan said: “There’s great excitement in the store here this morning. It is impossible to tell if it is one of our locals or not as we get a lot of passing traffic, especially this time of year in the Summer. We have an ice-cream parlour and Supermacs here beside us so we would get so much footfall and passing traffic.”

He continued: “We have being selling National Lottery tickets since it started 31 years ago and we’re delighted as this is our first major prize we’ve sold. Mangan’s Filling Station is going to be 40 years in business next year so perhaps we’ll get a few more!”

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its players in Offaly to check their EuroMillions tickets carefully. A spokesperson said: “Ireland really is getting its rub of the green with EuroMillions Plus with our 17th top prize winner of €500,000 this year. If you are this lucky ticketholder, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize”.

