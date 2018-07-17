Tullamore warehouse to be turned into special education school classroom

Offaly County Council has confirmed that planning permission has been granted to transform a warehouse unit in Tullamore into a new classroom as part of the Offaly School of Special Education.

The Offaly School of Special Education applied to turn the warehouse, located at the Kilcruttin Centre on Cormac Street in Tullamore, the site of the old Tullamore Goal and Salt Mill, into a classroom adjoining their facility.

The change of use application sought permission to provide one new classroom with accessible toilet facilities, the installation of a new door and a raised outdoor play area.

The building itself is a protected structure as per the Tullamore Town Development Plan but the change of use has been approved by planners in Offaly County Council.

The move will increase the current capacity of the facility, which is a Department of Education school catering for children from 4-18 years of age, with severe and profound learning difficulities.

