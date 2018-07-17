'That Beats Banagher' - Festival fever hits the Shannon this weekend

Final preparations are being made on the banks of the Shannon this week ahead of the return of the That Beats Banagher festival which takes place on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22.

That Beats Banagher is an annual festival focused around the River Shannon and the rich history of the town of Banagher. Each year the festival includes events of historical and cultural significance, workshops and demonstrations, and leisure events on the Shannon itself.

This year activities include a local food and craft market, the reopening of the popular Martello Tower Bookshop, afternoon tea, sporting events, and an eclectic range of workshops and courses including computer coding, children’s and teenagers illustration workshops, willow weaving and CPR training.

Following an evening of live music alongside the river, Saturday evening concludes with a fireworks display. Sunday is packed with events on the Shannon, including Wakeboarding, Zorbing, and open Canadian Canoeing.

The big highlight of the entire weekend is set to be the Galway Community circus on Sunday, and if you’re lucky you may glimpse ‘Monsieur Les Pompadu’ around the town.

All are welcome down in Banagher to enjoy a fun weekend on the Shannon. More information at www.thatbeatsbanagher.com.

