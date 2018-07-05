REVEALED: The official selling price of all 281 houses sold so far in Offaly in 2018
Figures obtained from the Property Services Regulatory Authority show that a total of 281 houses were officially sold in Offaly from January 1 to June 31 this year.
According to Mandy Greenan from the PRSA, the date of sale is the date input by the filer of the Stamp Duty Return as the date of the deed transferring ownership of the property.
The most expensive house sold for €1,000,000 with the cheapest going for €15,000.
Here are the details of all the houses sold according to the Property Price Register starting with the most expensive.
09/02/18 - €1,000,000.00 - Thornvale House, Thornvale, Moneygall
02/01/18 - €960,000.00 - Cloghan Castle, Lusmagh, Banagher
22/03/18 - €430,000.00 - Garrison House, Clonminch, Tullamore
19/02/18 - €415,000.00 - An Grianan, Charleville Rd, Tullamore
12/04/18 - €400,000.00 - 8 Johns Mall, Birr, Offaly
16/05/18 - €345,000.00 - Doire House Knockbarron, Kinnitty, Birr
01/02/18 - €345,000.00 - 27 Tegan Court, Screggan, Tullamore
20/06/18 - €333,000.00 - 2 Glenkeen, Spollanstown, Tullamore
05/04/18 - €332,500.00 - Old Castle House, Dungar, Roscrea
25/06/18 - €320,000.00 - Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly
05/01/18 - €310,000.00 - Clonmeen, Coolestown, Rhode
09/05/18 - €300,000.00 - Sanrew, Treascon, Portarlington
11/04/18 - €300,000.00 - Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly
23/01/18 - €300,000.00 - Corrhill, Ballinahown, Athlone
11/05/18 - €295,154.19 44 - The Elms, Archerstown Demesne, Ashbourne
01/06/18 - €293,500.00 - 15 Glendaniel, Rahan Rd, Tullamore
26/02/18 - €285,000.00 - Ballinamere, Tullaghmore, Co Offaly
09/02/18 - €275,000.00 - Coolcor, Rhode, Offaly
04/01/18 - €272,500.00 - Clonmore, Cappincur, Tullamore
19/01/18 - €270,000.00 - 34 Avondale Est, Portarlington, Offaly
24/04/18 - €265,000.00 - 5 Meadow Brook, Birr, Offaly
27/04/18 - €257,000.00 - 28 The Elms, Spollanstown, Tullamore
22/05/18 - €255,000.00 - Kilfoylan, Tubber, Moate
21/05/18 - €250,000.00 - Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly
15/05/18 - €250,000.00 - 77 Charleville Rd, Tullamore, Offaly
03/05/18 - €250,000.00 - Boher, Ballycumber, Offaly
10/04/18 - €250,000.00 - 19 The Elms, Spollanstown, Tullamore
29/01/18 - €245,000.00 - 66 Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, Tullamore
14/05/18 - €240,000.00 - Derrygarron, Clonbullogue, Co Offaly
02/05/18 - €236,000.00 - 5 Meadow Ville, Burkes Hill, Birr
29/05/18 - €235,000.00 - 9 Sandymount Cresnt, Birr, Offaly
07/06/18 - €233,900.00 - Sweep Rd, Cloneyquin, Portarlington
21/05/18 - €232,500.00 - 29 Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore
17/05/18 - €230,000.00 - Naomh Colmcille, Charleville View, Tullamore
10/04/18 - €230,000.00 - Carrick, Drumcooley, Edenderry
14/06/18 - €225,000.00 - 124 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly
07/02/18 - €225,000.00 - 2 Hillside, Seffin, Birr
17/04/18 - €225,000.00 - 32 Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly
31/01/18 - €221,000.00 - 91 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly
19/04/18 - €220,264.31 - 2 Cedar Lawns, St Mary's Road, Edenderry
08/06/18 - €220,000.00 - St Gabriels, Townspark, Derrygowley Rd
26/03/18 - €217,000.00 - 14 Arden Heights, Tullamore, Offaly
08/06/18 - €215,859.03 - No. 3 Cedar Lawns, St. Mary's Road, Edenderry
01/06/18 - €215,859.03 - No. 3 Cedar Lawns, St. Mary's Road, Edenderry
14/05/18 - €215,000.00 - Kajon House, Creevagh, Clonmacnoise
17/04/18 - €213,000.00 - 164 The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly
13/03/18 - €211,000.00 - 6 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Offaly
27/04/18 - €210,000.00 - Moylena, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
21/02/18 - €208,000.00 - 3 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Offaly
26/01/18 - €205,000.00 - 112 Carraig Cluain, Clara Rd, Tullamore
18/04/18 - €200,000.00 - Mistymoor, Church Rd, Tullamore
20/03/18 - €200,000.00 - Cornafurnish, Leabeg, Ballycumber
10/04/18 - €200,000.00 - Mount View, Broughal, Kilcormac
06/02/18 - €197,500.00 - 7 Rosse Row, Birr, Offaly
11/05/18 - €195,000.00 - De Currah, Cadamstown, Kinnitty
02/02/18 - €193,000.00 - 30 Meadow Ville, Bourkeshill, Birr
06/03/18 - €191,000.00 - Derry Whelan, Geashill, Offaly
23/04/18 - €190,000.00 - Clonmore, Fahy Rhode, Co Offaly
05/04/18 - €190,000.00 - Glenkyle, Kinnitty Rd, Kilcormac
07/02/18 - €190,000.00 - 76 Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Co Offaly
19/01/18 - €190,000.00 - 11 Ard Ridha, Geashill, Tullamore
14/06/18 - €187,000.00 - 13 Droim Liath, Tullamore, Offaly
29/05/18 - €185,000.00 - Derrycooley Rahan, Tullamore, Offaly
24/05/18 - €185,000.00 - 9 Chancery Court, Chancery Park, Tullamore
14/05/18 - €185,000.00 - 2 Eiscir Circle Rd, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
30/04/18 - €185,000.00 - 9 Eiscir End Rd, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
28/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 19 Roselawn, Tullamore, Offaly
09/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 7 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill
08/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 34 Grand Canal Court, Tullamore, Offaly
08/03/18 - €183,000.00 - 58 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly
22/05/18 - €182,500.00 - 11 Emmet Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly
26/01/18 - €182,500.00 - 23 Norbury Woods Green, Arden Rd, Tullamore
03/05/18 - €181,000.00 - 100 Sycamores, St Marys Rd, Edenderry
05/01/18 - €180,000.00 - Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly
26/02/18 - €180,000.00 - 26 Eiscir Island, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
09/01/18 - €180,000.00 - Monevane, Walsh Island, Offaly
14/06/18 - €177,500.00 - Rock Lane, Birr, Offaly
11/05/18 - €176,212.00 - 28 Rathcarn, Moneygall
10/05/18 - €176,000.00 - 82 Droim Liath, Collins Lane, Tullamore
28/06/18 - €175,000.00 - Silverhills, Tipperary, Cloughjordan
27/06/18 - €175,000.00 - 12 Ballin Ri, Collins Ave, Tullamore
14/06/18 - €175,000.00 - 16 Harbour Dr, Tullamore, Offaly
16/04/18 - €175,000.00 - 10 Derrybeg, Edenderry, Offaly
04/04/18 - €175,000.00 - Townsend St, Birr, Offaly
08/03/18 - €175,000.00 - 205 Sycamore Grove, Edenderry, Offaly
06/02/18 - €175,000.00 - 18 Knockaulin Dr, Ferbane, Offaly
09/02/18 - €175,000.00 - 6 Eiscir St, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
01/02/18 - €175,000.00 - The Villa, Garryhinch, Portarlington
26/02/18 - €173,000.00 - 7 Chancery Park Grove, Tullamore, Offaly
01/05/18 - €170,000.00 - 165 The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly
09/02/18 - €170,000.00 - 10 Hophill Ave, Tullamore, Offaly
05/02/18 - €170,000.00 - Cloghan Beg, Lusmagh, Offay
31/05/18 - €169,000.00 - 19 Chancery Park Drive, Tullamore, Co Offaly
23/03/18 - €169,000.00 - 25 Derrycorris Dr, Derrycorris, Edenderry
14/06/18 - €165,000.00 - 17 Chancery Park Rise, Portarlington Rd, Tullamore
21/05/18 - €165,000.00 - 1 Walcot Gardens, Birr, Co Offaly
05/04/18 - €165,000.00 - Derryiron, Rhode, Offaly
23/02/18 - €165,000.00 - 32 Killane View, Edenberry, Offaly
16/01/18 - €165,000.00 - 5 Eiscir Island, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
27/04/18 - €163,000.00 - 11 Glenfircal, New Rd, Tullamore
05/04/18 - €162,000.00 - 1 Charleville Road, Tullamore, County Offaly
12/03/18 - €162,000.00 - 75 Norbury Wood Green, Tullamore, Co Offaly
15/06/18 - €160,000.00 - 20 Carrickhall Lane, Edenderry, Offaly
29/01/18 - €160,000.00 - 186 The Sycamores, Edenderry
25/01/18 - €160,000.00 - 23 Park Ave, Tullamore, Offaly
14/06/18 - €157,000.00 - 32 Eiscir End Road, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore
28/02/18 - €156,000.00 - 21 Shandra Woods, Portarlington, Offaly
19/06/18 - €155,000.00 - No 3 Eden Court, Edenderry, Co Offaly
15/02/18 - €155,000.00 - Roscrea Road, Crinkill, Birr
20/04/18 - €154,185.02 - No.37 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan
18/04/18 - €154,185.02 - 22 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan, Tullamore
22/03/18 - €154,185.02 - 36 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan
30/04/18 - €152,000.00 - 12 Glen Cuimin, Cloughmoyle, Shinrone Birr
26/04/18 - €150,000.00 - Castlewood, Mucklagh, Tullamore
04/04/18 - €150,000.00 - 2 Botley Court, Botley Lane, Portarlington
12/03/18 - €150,000.00 - 45 Meadow Court, Daingean, Offaly
08/03/18 - €150,000.00 - 4 Meadow Court, Daingean, Offaly
29/01/18 - €150,000.00 - Ballydownan Lane, Geashill, Offaly
03/01/18 - €150,000.00 - 17 Hophill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly
24/04/18 - €147,500.00 - Cloncon, Tullamore, Co Offaly
19/04/18 - €146,325.00 - 3 Lios Na Coille, Esker Hills Golf Club, Tullamore
09/05/18 - €146,000.00 - 3 Heather Grove, Kilcoursey, Clara
09/03/18 - €145,306.76 - 27 Carrickhall Lane, Edenderry, Offaly
29/05/18 - €142,500.00 - 10 Furlong Grove, Spollanstown Rd, Tullamore
29/05/18 - €140,000.00 - Ballydownan, Geashill, Offaly
01/05/18 - €140,000.00 - 34 Philipsvale, Daingean, Co Offaly
09/04/18 - €140,000.00 - 5 Abhann Dubh, Portarlington, Co Offaly
18/04/18 - €139,500.00 - 22 Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, Tullamore
27/03/18 - €138,000.00 - 1 The Orchard, Moneygall, Birr
13/03/18 - €137,000.00 - 69 Na Cluainte, Tullamore Rd, Portarlington
13/02/18 - €137,000.00 - 28 Spollanstown Wood, Tullamore, Offaly
16/02/18 - €136,564.00 - 41 Cluain Na Greine, Clonygowan
11/04/18 - €136,563.87 23 - Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan, Tullamore
01/06/18 - €135,000.00 - 5 Roscrea Rd, Birr, Offaly
16/03/18 - €135,000.00 - 8 Ballincur Park, Kinnitty, Offaly
23/01/18 - €132,500.00 - 5 Beechwood, Bracknagh, Rathangan
18/06/18 - €130,000.00 - Suncroft, Church Rd, Tullamore
11/05/18 - €130,000.00 - Roselawn, Kinnity Rd, Kilcormac
14/05/18 - €130,000.00 - Desiderata, Skehanagh, Belmont
26/04/18 - €130,000.00 - 24 The Green, Clara, Offaly
27/03/18 - €130,000.00 - 23 The Priory, Kilcormac, Birr
19/02/18 - €130,000.00 - 459 Gracefield, Portarlington, Co Offaly
09/02/18 - €130,000.00 - Apt 1, Sycamore House, Rhode
18/01/18 - €130,000.00 - 31 Pearse Pk, Tullamore, Offaly
09/03/18 - €128,674.98 - 26 Armstrong Grove, Clara, Co Offaly
23/04/18 - €127,500.00 - Knockdrin, Rhode, Co. Offaly
14/06/18 - €126,216.73 - 70 St Patricks Wood, Edenderry, Offaly
24/05/18 - €126,000.00 - 60 Na Cluainte, Tullamore Rd, Portarlington
05/04/18 - €125,000.00 - 27 The Green, Clara, Co. Offaly
29/03/18 - €125,000.00 - St Patricks Road, Edenderry, Co Offaly
15/03/18 - €125,000.00 - Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly
09/02/18 - €125,000.00 - Apt 1, The Harbour, Edenderry
07/06/18 - €123,000.00 - 19 Ballincur, Kinnitty, Birr
09/02/18 - €122,000.00 - Apartment 2, Block 3 Main Street, Tullamore
23/03/18 - €121,000.00 - 54 Carraiig Ean, Edenderry
24/05/18 - €120,000.00 - 21 Westwood Park, Clara, Offaly
11/04/18 - €120,000.00 - Ballycommon, Ballingar, Tullamore
02/03/18 - €120,000.00 - Curraghvarna, Banagher, Co. Offaly
09/02/18 - €120,000.00 - The Hill Upper Main St, Banagher, Offaly
23/05/18 - €119,000.00 - 47 Cuba Ave, Banagher, Offaly
18/01/18 - €118,000.00 - 3 Avondale, Birr, Offaly
30/01/18 - €117,500.00 - 43 Marian Sq, Clara, Offaly
03/05/18 - €117,000.00 - Sunrise, Crinkle, Birr
05/04/18 - €115,409.00 - 1 Derrycorris Dr, Fr. Paul Murphy St, Edenderry
09/03/18 - €115,000.00 - Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly
15/06/18 - €110,000.00 - 41 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly
15/06/18 - €110,000.00 - Church St, Birr, Offaly
02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 14, An Corran Crinkle, Birr
02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 15, An Corran Crinkle, Birr
02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 16, An Corran Crinkle, Birr
02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 17, An Corran Crinkle, Birr
02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 22, An Corran Crinkle, Birr
08/02/18 - €110,000.00 - 106 Altmore House, Tullamore, Offaly
13/02/18 - €109,000.00 - 34 Coolagary, Walsh Island, Offaly
25/01/18 - €108,000.00 - 41 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly
18/01/18 - €107,000.00 - 48 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly
12/04/18 - €106,000.00 - Apt 8 Block D, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry
21/03/18 - €106,000.00 - Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly
07/02/18 - €105,000.00 - 5 Cappaneale, Birr, Co. Offaly
22/01/18 - €105,000.00 - Coolagh Lane, Garrymore, Geashill
30/05/18 - €100,000.00 - 5 Castle Street, Cloghan, Co. Offaly
27/04/18 - €100,000.00 - Main Street, Kilcormac, Co Offaly
15/03/18 - €100,000.00 - 24 Churchview Patrick St, Portarlington Offaly, Offaly
15/03/18 - €100,000.00 - 51 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
19/02/18 - €100,000.00 - Lumloon Cross Rd, Cloghan, Offaly
16/02/18 - €100,000.00 - 2 Eden Court, Eden Road, Birr
22/05/18 - €99,000.00 - Lowertown, Blueball, Tullamore
13/06/18 - €98,000.00 - 19 Marian Pl, Tullamore, Offaly
22/01/18 - €98,000.00 - 7 Derrynagun, Ballycumber, Offaly
24/04/18 - €97,000.00 - 71 O'molloy St, Tullamore, Co Offaly
30/04/18 - €96,000.00 - 8 St Finnans Park, Kinnitty, Birr
05/06/18 - €95,000.00 - 6b Clonmullen, Edenderry, Co. Offaly
08/05/18 - €95,000.00 - Woodbrook, Shinrone, Birr
06/04/18 - €95,000.00 - 15 St Patricks Terrace, Portarlington, Offaly
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 1 The Granaries, Crank Rd, Banangher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 10 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 11 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 2 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 4 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 6 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 8 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 9 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 3 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 5 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 9 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
12/06/18 - €93,843.00 - 10 Bengal Lodge New Bridge St, Birr, Offaly
15/01/18 - €93,000.00 - 4 Marian Terrace, Seffin, Birr
17/04/18 - €90,000.00 - Carrig, Birr, Co Offaly
04/05/18 - €90,000.00 - 40 Portavolla, Banagher, Offaly
08/01/18 - €90,000.00 - Drumcooly, Edenderry, Offaly
22/06/18 - €87,500.00 - 15 Rachra Park, Shannon Bridge, Offaly
27/03/18 - €87,000.00 - 44 Fr Paul Murphy St, Edenderry, Co Offaly
27/03/18 - €85,500.00 - 47 Birr St, Kilcormac, Co Offaly
03/05/18 - €85,000.00 - 38 Birr St, Kilcormac, Offaly
21/03/18 - €85,000.00 - St Oharas, Tullamore, Offaly
24/01/18 - €85,000.00 - Cornalaur, Rahan, Tullamore
01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 12 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 13 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 14 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 7 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 14 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher
26/01/18 - €83,000.00 - 9 Cappaneale Park, Birr, Offaly
18/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 26 Scurragh, Birr
05/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 4 St Columbas Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
03/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 2 Glenavar Row, Ballyclare, Offaly
13/03/18 - €82,600.00 - 12 Silverdale Est, Clara, Co. Offaly
22/03/18 - €82,500.00 - Apt 1, Merchant House, Market Sq
22/03/18 - €82,500.00 - Apt 2, Merchant House, Market Sq
05/02/18 - €82,500.00 - Clonfanlough, Carrowkeel, Athlone
10/01/18 - €82,000.00 - 6 New Road, Birr, Offaly
22/05/18 - €78,000.00 - 143 Riverside, Kilmalogue, Portarlington
16/01/18 - €78,000.00 - Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh, Banagher
21/03/18 - €77,500.00 - 23 Arden View, Tullamore, Co Offaly
15/06/18 - €75,000.00 - Killeen, Daingean, Offaly
15/05/18 - €75,000.00 - 8 Chestnut Lodge, Banagher, Offaly
01/02/18 - €74,162.99 - 56 Carraig Ean, Edenderry
01/02/18 - €72,500.00 - Castle St, Birr, Offaly
15/03/18 - €72,500.00 - 1 Curraghavarna Ave, Banagher, Offaly
09/06/18 - €70,000.00 - 39 Birr St, Kilcormack, Offaly
28/05/18 - €70,000.00 - 2 Dernagun, Ballycumber, Co Offaly
15/05/18 - €70,000.00 - Dwyers House, Patrick St, Port Arlington
22/03/18 - €70,000.00 - 13 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington, Offaly
03/01/18 - €68,000.00 - 11 L Church Street, Tullamre, County Offaly
09/02/18 - €67,000.00 - 41 St Columbus Place, Tullamore, Offaly
23/05/18 - €66,000.00 - 9 Village Crescent, Rhode, Offaly
18/04/18 - €65,000.00 - 205 Adams Villas, Tullamore, Offaly
04/04/18 - €65,000.00 - 8 Beech Apartments, Granary Court, Edenderry
12/02/18 - €64,000.00 - 27 Pound St, Birr, Offaly
06/04/18 - €62,500.00 - Flat Above Shop, Patrick Avenue, Portarlington
31/01/18 - €61,000.00 - Charlestown, Kilbeggan Road, Clara
05/02/18 - €60,000.00 - Main St, Kilcormac, Birr
16/03/18 - €60,000.00 - The Avenue, Ballinakill, Geashill
04/04/18 - €60,000.00 - 8 Hillview Crescent, Killeigh, Tullamore
11/01/18 - €60,000.00 - Killaderry, Dangean, Co Offaly
30/01/18 - €58,750.00 - 79 Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
22/05/18 - €57,863.00 - 51 Carraig Ean, Edenderry
09/02/18 - €57,000.00 - 20 Church View Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
08/05/18 - €56,000.00 - Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly
16/02/18 - €51,000.00 - Back Road, Pullagh, Co Offaly
22/02/18 - €50,150.00 - 13 & 14 Glen Cuimin, Shinrone, Birr
13/06/18 - €50,000.00 - Luganiska, Ballyboy, Kilcormac
26/04/18 - €50,000.00 - Ashfield Level Crossing Cottage, Ashfield, Offaly
06/03/18 - €50,000.00 - Clonever, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly
19/02/18 - €49,560.00 - 148 Ardan View, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
23/01/18 - €48,000.00 - 49 Birr Street, Kilcormac, County Offaly
14/05/18 - €42,500.00 - 98 Omolloy St, Tullamore, Clara
27/03/18 - €41,300.00 - 4 College View, Rahan, Co. Offaly
01/02/18 - €40,242.29 - 57 Carraig Ean, Edenderry
14/06/18 - €40,000.00 - 11 Mountrath Street, Kilcormac, County Offaly
10/01/18 - €40,000.00 - 5 Henry Street, Tullamore, County Offaly
03/01/18 - €40,000.00 - 11 A Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly
04/05/18 - €37,500.00 - The Canal House 30th Lock, Ballincloughan, Rahan
27/04/18 - €33,333.00 - Cloneygowan, Tullamore, Offaly
05/03/18 - €33,040.00 - 10 The Square, Cloghan, Offaly
26/04/18 - €30,000.00 - Canal Line, Gallen, Ferbane
28/03/18 - €30,000.00 - Docs Bar, Main Street, Clara
06/02/18 - €30,000.00 - Apt 8, Kilbride Plaza, Kilbride St
02/05/18 - €25,000.00 - Apt Beech 5 The Granary, Jkl Street, Edenderry
09/02/18 - €21,500.00 - The Bawn, Clonmore, Edenderry
23/01/18 - €20,000.00 - 140 The Green, Clara, Co Offaly
01/05/18 - €15,000.00 - 18 Collinstown, Clara, Co Offaly
