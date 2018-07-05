REVEALED: The official selling price of all 281 houses sold so far in Offaly in 2018

Figures obtained from the Property Services Regulatory Authority show that a total of 281 houses were officially sold in Offaly from January 1 to June 31 this year.

According to Mandy Greenan from the PRSA, the date of sale is the date input by the filer of the Stamp Duty Return as the date of the deed transferring ownership of the property.

The most expensive house sold for €1,000,000 with the cheapest going for €15,000.

Here are the details of all the houses sold according to the Property Price Register starting with the most expensive.

09/02/18 - €1,000,000.00 - Thornvale House, Thornvale, Moneygall

02/01/18 - €960,000.00 - Cloghan Castle, Lusmagh, Banagher

22/03/18 - €430,000.00 - Garrison House, Clonminch, Tullamore

19/02/18 - €415,000.00 - An Grianan, Charleville Rd, Tullamore

12/04/18 - €400,000.00 - 8 Johns Mall, Birr, Offaly

16/05/18 - €345,000.00 - Doire House Knockbarron, Kinnitty, Birr

01/02/18 - €345,000.00 - 27 Tegan Court, Screggan, Tullamore

20/06/18 - €333,000.00 - 2 Glenkeen, Spollanstown, Tullamore

05/04/18 - €332,500.00 - Old Castle House, Dungar, Roscrea

25/06/18 - €320,000.00 - Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

05/01/18 - €310,000.00 - Clonmeen, Coolestown, Rhode

09/05/18 - €300,000.00 - Sanrew, Treascon, Portarlington

11/04/18 - €300,000.00 - Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

23/01/18 - €300,000.00 - Corrhill, Ballinahown, Athlone

11/05/18 - €295,154.19 44 - The Elms, Archerstown Demesne, Ashbourne

01/06/18 - €293,500.00 - 15 Glendaniel, Rahan Rd, Tullamore

26/02/18 - €285,000.00 - Ballinamere, Tullaghmore, Co Offaly

09/02/18 - €275,000.00 - Coolcor, Rhode, Offaly

04/01/18 - €272,500.00 - Clonmore, Cappincur, Tullamore

19/01/18 - €270,000.00 - 34 Avondale Est, Portarlington, Offaly

24/04/18 - €265,000.00 - 5 Meadow Brook, Birr, Offaly

27/04/18 - €257,000.00 - 28 The Elms, Spollanstown, Tullamore

22/05/18 - €255,000.00 - Kilfoylan, Tubber, Moate

21/05/18 - €250,000.00 - Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly

15/05/18 - €250,000.00 - 77 Charleville Rd, Tullamore, Offaly

03/05/18 - €250,000.00 - Boher, Ballycumber, Offaly

10/04/18 - €250,000.00 - 19 The Elms, Spollanstown, Tullamore

29/01/18 - €245,000.00 - 66 Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, Tullamore

14/05/18 - €240,000.00 - Derrygarron, Clonbullogue, Co Offaly

02/05/18 - €236,000.00 - 5 Meadow Ville, Burkes Hill, Birr

29/05/18 - €235,000.00 - 9 Sandymount Cresnt, Birr, Offaly

07/06/18 - €233,900.00 - Sweep Rd, Cloneyquin, Portarlington

21/05/18 - €232,500.00 - 29 Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore

17/05/18 - €230,000.00 - Naomh Colmcille, Charleville View, Tullamore

10/04/18 - €230,000.00 - Carrick, Drumcooley, Edenderry

14/06/18 - €225,000.00 - 124 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

07/02/18 - €225,000.00 - 2 Hillside, Seffin, Birr

17/04/18 - €225,000.00 - 32 Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

31/01/18 - €221,000.00 - 91 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

19/04/18 - €220,264.31 - 2 Cedar Lawns, St Mary's Road, Edenderry

08/06/18 - €220,000.00 - St Gabriels, Townspark, Derrygowley Rd

26/03/18 - €217,000.00 - 14 Arden Heights, Tullamore, Offaly

08/06/18 - €215,859.03 - No. 3 Cedar Lawns, St. Mary's Road, Edenderry

14/05/18 - €215,000.00 - Kajon House, Creevagh, Clonmacnoise

17/04/18 - €213,000.00 - 164 The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

13/03/18 - €211,000.00 - 6 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Offaly

27/04/18 - €210,000.00 - Moylena, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

21/02/18 - €208,000.00 - 3 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Offaly

26/01/18 - €205,000.00 - 112 Carraig Cluain, Clara Rd, Tullamore

18/04/18 - €200,000.00 - Mistymoor, Church Rd, Tullamore

20/03/18 - €200,000.00 - Cornafurnish, Leabeg, Ballycumber

10/04/18 - €200,000.00 - Mount View, Broughal, Kilcormac

06/02/18 - €197,500.00 - 7 Rosse Row, Birr, Offaly

11/05/18 - €195,000.00 - De Currah, Cadamstown, Kinnitty

02/02/18 - €193,000.00 - 30 Meadow Ville, Bourkeshill, Birr

06/03/18 - €191,000.00 - Derry Whelan, Geashill, Offaly

23/04/18 - €190,000.00 - Clonmore, Fahy Rhode, Co Offaly

05/04/18 - €190,000.00 - Glenkyle, Kinnitty Rd, Kilcormac

07/02/18 - €190,000.00 - 76 Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Co Offaly

19/01/18 - €190,000.00 - 11 Ard Ridha, Geashill, Tullamore

14/06/18 - €187,000.00 - 13 Droim Liath, Tullamore, Offaly

29/05/18 - €185,000.00 - Derrycooley Rahan, Tullamore, Offaly

24/05/18 - €185,000.00 - 9 Chancery Court, Chancery Park, Tullamore

14/05/18 - €185,000.00 - 2 Eiscir Circle Rd, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

30/04/18 - €185,000.00 - 9 Eiscir End Rd, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

28/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 19 Roselawn, Tullamore, Offaly

09/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 7 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill

08/02/18 - €185,000.00 - 34 Grand Canal Court, Tullamore, Offaly

08/03/18 - €183,000.00 - 58 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

22/05/18 - €182,500.00 - 11 Emmet Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

26/01/18 - €182,500.00 - 23 Norbury Woods Green, Arden Rd, Tullamore

03/05/18 - €181,000.00 - 100 Sycamores, St Marys Rd, Edenderry

05/01/18 - €180,000.00 - Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly

26/02/18 - €180,000.00 - 26 Eiscir Island, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

09/01/18 - €180,000.00 - Monevane, Walsh Island, Offaly

14/06/18 - €177,500.00 - Rock Lane, Birr, Offaly

11/05/18 - €176,212.00 - 28 Rathcarn, Moneygall

10/05/18 - €176,000.00 - 82 Droim Liath, Collins Lane, Tullamore

28/06/18 - €175,000.00 - Silverhills, Tipperary, Cloughjordan

27/06/18 - €175,000.00 - 12 Ballin Ri, Collins Ave, Tullamore

14/06/18 - €175,000.00 - 16 Harbour Dr, Tullamore, Offaly

16/04/18 - €175,000.00 - 10 Derrybeg, Edenderry, Offaly

04/04/18 - €175,000.00 - Townsend St, Birr, Offaly

08/03/18 - €175,000.00 - 205 Sycamore Grove, Edenderry, Offaly

06/02/18 - €175,000.00 - 18 Knockaulin Dr, Ferbane, Offaly

09/02/18 - €175,000.00 - 6 Eiscir St, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

01/02/18 - €175,000.00 - The Villa, Garryhinch, Portarlington

26/02/18 - €173,000.00 - 7 Chancery Park Grove, Tullamore, Offaly

01/05/18 - €170,000.00 - 165 The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

09/02/18 - €170,000.00 - 10 Hophill Ave, Tullamore, Offaly

05/02/18 - €170,000.00 - Cloghan Beg, Lusmagh, Offay

31/05/18 - €169,000.00 - 19 Chancery Park Drive, Tullamore, Co Offaly

23/03/18 - €169,000.00 - 25 Derrycorris Dr, Derrycorris, Edenderry

14/06/18 - €165,000.00 - 17 Chancery Park Rise, Portarlington Rd, Tullamore

21/05/18 - €165,000.00 - 1 Walcot Gardens, Birr, Co Offaly

05/04/18 - €165,000.00 - Derryiron, Rhode, Offaly

23/02/18 - €165,000.00 - 32 Killane View, Edenberry, Offaly

16/01/18 - €165,000.00 - 5 Eiscir Island, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

27/04/18 - €163,000.00 - 11 Glenfircal, New Rd, Tullamore

05/04/18 - €162,000.00 - 1 Charleville Road, Tullamore, County Offaly

12/03/18 - €162,000.00 - 75 Norbury Wood Green, Tullamore, Co Offaly

15/06/18 - €160,000.00 - 20 Carrickhall Lane, Edenderry, Offaly

29/01/18 - €160,000.00 - 186 The Sycamores, Edenderry

25/01/18 - €160,000.00 - 23 Park Ave, Tullamore, Offaly

14/06/18 - €157,000.00 - 32 Eiscir End Road, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore

28/02/18 - €156,000.00 - 21 Shandra Woods, Portarlington, Offaly

19/06/18 - €155,000.00 - No 3 Eden Court, Edenderry, Co Offaly

15/02/18 - €155,000.00 - Roscrea Road, Crinkill, Birr

20/04/18 - €154,185.02 - No.37 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan

18/04/18 - €154,185.02 - 22 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan, Tullamore

22/03/18 - €154,185.02 - 36 Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan

30/04/18 - €152,000.00 - 12 Glen Cuimin, Cloughmoyle, Shinrone Birr

26/04/18 - €150,000.00 - Castlewood, Mucklagh, Tullamore

04/04/18 - €150,000.00 - 2 Botley Court, Botley Lane, Portarlington

12/03/18 - €150,000.00 - 45 Meadow Court, Daingean, Offaly

08/03/18 - €150,000.00 - 4 Meadow Court, Daingean, Offaly

29/01/18 - €150,000.00 - Ballydownan Lane, Geashill, Offaly

03/01/18 - €150,000.00 - 17 Hophill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

24/04/18 - €147,500.00 - Cloncon, Tullamore, Co Offaly

19/04/18 - €146,325.00 - 3 Lios Na Coille, Esker Hills Golf Club, Tullamore

09/05/18 - €146,000.00 - 3 Heather Grove, Kilcoursey, Clara

09/03/18 - €145,306.76 - 27 Carrickhall Lane, Edenderry, Offaly

29/05/18 - €142,500.00 - 10 Furlong Grove, Spollanstown Rd, Tullamore

29/05/18 - €140,000.00 - Ballydownan, Geashill, Offaly

01/05/18 - €140,000.00 - 34 Philipsvale, Daingean, Co Offaly

09/04/18 - €140,000.00 - 5 Abhann Dubh, Portarlington, Co Offaly

18/04/18 - €139,500.00 - 22 Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, Tullamore

27/03/18 - €138,000.00 - 1 The Orchard, Moneygall, Birr

13/03/18 - €137,000.00 - 69 Na Cluainte, Tullamore Rd, Portarlington

13/02/18 - €137,000.00 - 28 Spollanstown Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

16/02/18 - €136,564.00 - 41 Cluain Na Greine, Clonygowan

11/04/18 - €136,563.87 23 - Cluain Na Greine, Cloneygowan, Tullamore

01/06/18 - €135,000.00 - 5 Roscrea Rd, Birr, Offaly

16/03/18 - €135,000.00 - 8 Ballincur Park, Kinnitty, Offaly

23/01/18 - €132,500.00 - 5 Beechwood, Bracknagh, Rathangan

18/06/18 - €130,000.00 - Suncroft, Church Rd, Tullamore

11/05/18 - €130,000.00 - Roselawn, Kinnity Rd, Kilcormac

14/05/18 - €130,000.00 - Desiderata, Skehanagh, Belmont

26/04/18 - €130,000.00 - 24 The Green, Clara, Offaly

27/03/18 - €130,000.00 - 23 The Priory, Kilcormac, Birr

19/02/18 - €130,000.00 - 459 Gracefield, Portarlington, Co Offaly

09/02/18 - €130,000.00 - Apt 1, Sycamore House, Rhode

18/01/18 - €130,000.00 - 31 Pearse Pk, Tullamore, Offaly

09/03/18 - €128,674.98 - 26 Armstrong Grove, Clara, Co Offaly

23/04/18 - €127,500.00 - Knockdrin, Rhode, Co. Offaly

14/06/18 - €126,216.73 - 70 St Patricks Wood, Edenderry, Offaly

24/05/18 - €126,000.00 - 60 Na Cluainte, Tullamore Rd, Portarlington

05/04/18 - €125,000.00 - 27 The Green, Clara, Co. Offaly

29/03/18 - €125,000.00 - St Patricks Road, Edenderry, Co Offaly

15/03/18 - €125,000.00 - Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly

09/02/18 - €125,000.00 - Apt 1, The Harbour, Edenderry

07/06/18 - €123,000.00 - 19 Ballincur, Kinnitty, Birr

09/02/18 - €122,000.00 - Apartment 2, Block 3 Main Street, Tullamore

23/03/18 - €121,000.00 - 54 Carraiig Ean, Edenderry

24/05/18 - €120,000.00 - 21 Westwood Park, Clara, Offaly

11/04/18 - €120,000.00 - Ballycommon, Ballingar, Tullamore

02/03/18 - €120,000.00 - Curraghvarna, Banagher, Co. Offaly

09/02/18 - €120,000.00 - The Hill Upper Main St, Banagher, Offaly

23/05/18 - €119,000.00 - 47 Cuba Ave, Banagher, Offaly

18/01/18 - €118,000.00 - 3 Avondale, Birr, Offaly

30/01/18 - €117,500.00 - 43 Marian Sq, Clara, Offaly

03/05/18 - €117,000.00 - Sunrise, Crinkle, Birr

05/04/18 - €115,409.00 - 1 Derrycorris Dr, Fr. Paul Murphy St, Edenderry

09/03/18 - €115,000.00 - Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

15/06/18 - €110,000.00 - 41 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly

15/06/18 - €110,000.00 - Church St, Birr, Offaly

02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 14, An Corran Crinkle, Birr

02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 15, An Corran Crinkle, Birr

02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 16, An Corran Crinkle, Birr

02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 17, An Corran Crinkle, Birr

02/05/18 - €110,000.00 - Number 22, An Corran Crinkle, Birr

08/02/18 - €110,000.00 - 106 Altmore House, Tullamore, Offaly

13/02/18 - €109,000.00 - 34 Coolagary, Walsh Island, Offaly

25/01/18 - €108,000.00 - 41 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly

18/01/18 - €107,000.00 - 48 Riverside, Portarlington, Offaly

12/04/18 - €106,000.00 - Apt 8 Block D, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry

21/03/18 - €106,000.00 - Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly

07/02/18 - €105,000.00 - 5 Cappaneale, Birr, Co. Offaly

22/01/18 - €105,000.00 - Coolagh Lane, Garrymore, Geashill

30/05/18 - €100,000.00 - 5 Castle Street, Cloghan, Co. Offaly

27/04/18 - €100,000.00 - Main Street, Kilcormac, Co Offaly

15/03/18 - €100,000.00 - 24 Churchview Patrick St, Portarlington Offaly, Offaly

15/03/18 - €100,000.00 - 51 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

19/02/18 - €100,000.00 - Lumloon Cross Rd, Cloghan, Offaly

16/02/18 - €100,000.00 - 2 Eden Court, Eden Road, Birr

22/05/18 - €99,000.00 - Lowertown, Blueball, Tullamore

13/06/18 - €98,000.00 - 19 Marian Pl, Tullamore, Offaly

22/01/18 - €98,000.00 - 7 Derrynagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

24/04/18 - €97,000.00 - 71 O'molloy St, Tullamore, Co Offaly

30/04/18 - €96,000.00 - 8 St Finnans Park, Kinnitty, Birr

05/06/18 - €95,000.00 - 6b Clonmullen, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

08/05/18 - €95,000.00 - Woodbrook, Shinrone, Birr

06/04/18 - €95,000.00 - 15 St Patricks Terrace, Portarlington, Offaly

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 1 The Granaries, Crank Rd, Banangher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 10 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 11 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 2 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 4 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 6 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 8 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 9 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 3 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €95,000.00 - 5 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

12/06/18 - €93,843.00 - 10 Bengal Lodge New Bridge St, Birr, Offaly

15/01/18 - €93,000.00 - 4 Marian Terrace, Seffin, Birr

17/04/18 - €90,000.00 - Carrig, Birr, Co Offaly

04/05/18 - €90,000.00 - 40 Portavolla, Banagher, Offaly

08/01/18 - €90,000.00 - Drumcooly, Edenderry, Offaly

22/06/18 - €87,500.00 - 15 Rachra Park, Shannon Bridge, Offaly

27/03/18 - €87,000.00 - 44 Fr Paul Murphy St, Edenderry, Co Offaly

27/03/18 - €85,500.00 - 47 Birr St, Kilcormac, Co Offaly

03/05/18 - €85,000.00 - 38 Birr St, Kilcormac, Offaly

21/03/18 - €85,000.00 - St Oharas, Tullamore, Offaly

24/01/18 - €85,000.00 - Cornalaur, Rahan, Tullamore

01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 12 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 13 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 14 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

01/02/18 - €85,000.00 - 7 The Granaries, Crank Road, Banagher

26/01/18 - €83,000.00 - 9 Cappaneale Park, Birr, Offaly

18/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 26 Scurragh, Birr

05/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 4 St Columbas Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

03/04/18 - €82,600.00 - 2 Glenavar Row, Ballyclare, Offaly

13/03/18 - €82,600.00 - 12 Silverdale Est, Clara, Co. Offaly

22/03/18 - €82,500.00 - Apt 1, Merchant House, Market Sq

22/03/18 - €82,500.00 - Apt 2, Merchant House, Market Sq

05/02/18 - €82,500.00 - Clonfanlough, Carrowkeel, Athlone

10/01/18 - €82,000.00 - 6 New Road, Birr, Offaly

22/05/18 - €78,000.00 - 143 Riverside, Kilmalogue, Portarlington

16/01/18 - €78,000.00 - Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh, Banagher

21/03/18 - €77,500.00 - 23 Arden View, Tullamore, Co Offaly

15/06/18 - €75,000.00 - Killeen, Daingean, Offaly

15/05/18 - €75,000.00 - 8 Chestnut Lodge, Banagher, Offaly

01/02/18 - €74,162.99 - 56 Carraig Ean, Edenderry

01/02/18 - €72,500.00 - Castle St, Birr, Offaly

15/03/18 - €72,500.00 - 1 Curraghavarna Ave, Banagher, Offaly

09/06/18 - €70,000.00 - 39 Birr St, Kilcormack, Offaly

28/05/18 - €70,000.00 - 2 Dernagun, Ballycumber, Co Offaly

15/05/18 - €70,000.00 - Dwyers House, Patrick St, Port Arlington

22/03/18 - €70,000.00 - 13 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington, Offaly

03/01/18 - €68,000.00 - 11 L Church Street, Tullamre, County Offaly

09/02/18 - €67,000.00 - 41 St Columbus Place, Tullamore, Offaly

23/05/18 - €66,000.00 - 9 Village Crescent, Rhode, Offaly

18/04/18 - €65,000.00 - 205 Adams Villas, Tullamore, Offaly

04/04/18 - €65,000.00 - 8 Beech Apartments, Granary Court, Edenderry

12/02/18 - €64,000.00 - 27 Pound St, Birr, Offaly

06/04/18 - €62,500.00 - Flat Above Shop, Patrick Avenue, Portarlington

31/01/18 - €61,000.00 - Charlestown, Kilbeggan Road, Clara

05/02/18 - €60,000.00 - Main St, Kilcormac, Birr

16/03/18 - €60,000.00 - The Avenue, Ballinakill, Geashill

04/04/18 - €60,000.00 - 8 Hillview Crescent, Killeigh, Tullamore

11/01/18 - €60,000.00 - Killaderry, Dangean, Co Offaly

30/01/18 - €58,750.00 - 79 Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

22/05/18 - €57,863.00 - 51 Carraig Ean, Edenderry

09/02/18 - €57,000.00 - 20 Church View Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

08/05/18 - €56,000.00 - Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

16/02/18 - €51,000.00 - Back Road, Pullagh, Co Offaly

22/02/18 - €50,150.00 - 13 & 14 Glen Cuimin, Shinrone, Birr

13/06/18 - €50,000.00 - Luganiska, Ballyboy, Kilcormac

26/04/18 - €50,000.00 - Ashfield Level Crossing Cottage, Ashfield, Offaly

06/03/18 - €50,000.00 - Clonever, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly

19/02/18 - €49,560.00 - 148 Ardan View, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

23/01/18 - €48,000.00 - 49 Birr Street, Kilcormac, County Offaly

14/05/18 - €42,500.00 - 98 Omolloy St, Tullamore, Clara

27/03/18 - €41,300.00 - 4 College View, Rahan, Co. Offaly

01/02/18 - €40,242.29 - 57 Carraig Ean, Edenderry

14/06/18 - €40,000.00 - 11 Mountrath Street, Kilcormac, County Offaly

10/01/18 - €40,000.00 - 5 Henry Street, Tullamore, County Offaly

03/01/18 - €40,000.00 - 11 A Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly

04/05/18 - €37,500.00 - The Canal House 30th Lock, Ballincloughan, Rahan

27/04/18 - €33,333.00 - Cloneygowan, Tullamore, Offaly

05/03/18 - €33,040.00 - 10 The Square, Cloghan, Offaly

26/04/18 - €30,000.00 - Canal Line, Gallen, Ferbane

28/03/18 - €30,000.00 - Docs Bar, Main Street, Clara

06/02/18 - €30,000.00 - Apt 8, Kilbride Plaza, Kilbride St

02/05/18 - €25,000.00 - Apt Beech 5 The Granary, Jkl Street, Edenderry

09/02/18 - €21,500.00 - The Bawn, Clonmore, Edenderry

23/01/18 - €20,000.00 - 140 The Green, Clara, Co Offaly

01/05/18 - €15,000.00 - 18 Collinstown, Clara, Co Offaly