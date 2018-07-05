Road from Offaly to Laois closed due to Slieve Bloom fire

A road linking Offaly and Laois is closed today due to the fires burning in the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The Kinnitty to Mountrath road is closed until further notice due to the fire. People are beng advised to avoid the Slieve Bloom mountains altogether.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is also closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Local road access for residents will be facilitated.

The smoke is blowing over the mountains into Laois and is affevting visibility on the M7.