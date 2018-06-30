Met Eireann issues warning for drought conditions on the way

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Advisory warning for Ireland for drought or near drought conditions.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, Met Eireann is expecting drought or near-drought conditions to develop more widely across Ireland. The warning was issued at 6pm today and is in place until next Friday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow High-Temperature warning for Munster and Leinster for tomorrow. Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in parts of Leinster and Munster.