Garda probe launched after man is injured in hatchet attack in Offaly

A Garda probe is underway in Offaly after a man was attacked with a hatchet at a house in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man sustained non life threatening injuries when he was set upon at a house on the main street in Daingean, North Offaly at around 1am on Friday, according to the Irish Times.

The victim was hit in the shoulder during the attack. The altercation spilled out onto the main street before the attacker made his getaway.

The man was later taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore to be treated for his injuries.

A woman and two children were in the house at the time but were uninjured, gardaí said.

Gardaí will now interview neighbours as well as the injured man as they launch a full investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident are being asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.