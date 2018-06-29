WATCH: Fire sparks overnight panic in Midlands housing estate

Fire crews were called to a large fire at a Midlands housing estate around 2:00am on Friday morning after smoke billowed through the open windows of a number of houses.

Residents in Lakeglen, Portlaoise, woke up to smoke and heat billowing in their windows after rubbish which has built up over a long time was set on fire in a nearby house. It is not yet known if any injuries were reported.

One resident said that they are living in fear and that illegal dumping at the vacant house is an ongoing problem.

Pictures taken before the fire show the extent of illegal dumping at the house where a mattress and bags of rubbish were dumped and starting to pile high.

Pictures taken after the fire show the damage that was done when the rubbish was burned.

A resident said the dumping is on private property where the owner cannot be found.

Many residents with windows open during the night to cope with the warm weather had smoke in their rooms.

A Condition Red Forest Fire Danger Rating Notice is still in place nationwide as fire departments all over the country are on call in case of forest fires in the heatwave.