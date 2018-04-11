BREAKING: Man dies in tragic building site incident in the Midlands

The Health & Safety Authority are investigating a "serious industrial incident" in the Midlands this afternoon, Wednesday, April 11.

It's understood a man in his 40s died in the incident which occurred on a building site at the Lough Sheever Bussiness Park in Mullingar.

The HSA confirmed to the Offaly Express that they were notified about the serious industrial accident.

"We are not certain of the circumstances yet but we are sending an inspector to the scene and an investigation will begin immediately," a spokesperson said.

Gardaí have also been notified of the incident.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

