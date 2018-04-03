Damage caused to Offaly shop during early morning break-in

Gardaí are investigating after damage was caused to a shop during an attempted burglary in Ferbane.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident occurred last Thursday, March 29 at O'Callaghan's shop in Ferbane at approximately 5:10am.

"Forced entry was gained to the premises but nothing appears to have been stolen," a source said. The shop was said to ransacked, causing some damage internally.

Investigations are ongoing and those with any information about this crime are asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69 710.

