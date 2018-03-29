Planning permission sought for extra parking at Offaly school

An Offaly secondary school has applied for planning permission to Offaly County Council to add additional parking spaces.

The Board of Management of Killina Presentation Secondary School in Rahan lodged the application for a new carpark this week.

The plans seek to add 70 new car parking spaces in total. These spaces will be split with 38 added on the west side of the existing school, and the other 32 proposed for the north side of the school.

All spaces, as well as a new set down area to the south, would remain within the existing boundary of the school grounds.

New access routes and road entrance re-alignment would also be included in the works should they get the planning green light in the coming months.

The project also seeks to install a single-storey link corridor extension to the side of the existing school.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.