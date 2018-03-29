McDonald's granted permission for extension in Tullamore

Fast food giant McDonald's has been granted planning permission from Offaly County Council for a small extension at their Tullamore restaurant.

The plans sought permission for an extension to the restaurant's entrance area, including modifications to the stall risers, and glazing along the north and south-facing facades.

The alterations, which have now been given the gree light, will include cladding over the existing roof with composite aluminium panels.

These works will also result in a small height increase.

