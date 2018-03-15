Details of St Patrick's Day Parades in Offaly

* The Tullamore Parade starts at 11.30am. The Parade route is High St, Bridge St., Colmcille St, over the Kilbeggan Bridge onto Arden Rd as far as the Tullamore GAA Centre.

* The Edenderry Parade starts at 2.30pm. See the full traffic plan for the parade here

* The Rhode Parade gets underway at 10am. The parade route runs from Fr Dowling Park to Killeen's Car Park and all households along the route are kindly asked to decorate their houses/road with brightly coloured bunting and flags.

* The Kilcormac Parade starts at 1.30pm.

* The Clara St. Patrick’s Day starts with a concert which takes place in the Square, Clara at 11.30am followed by parade commencing at 12.30pm

* The Mountbolus Parade starts at 11am.

* The Banagher Parade is on SUNDAY and starts at 3pm.

* The Portarlington Parade starts at 3.30pm

